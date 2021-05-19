  1. Home
Sarath Kumar confirms Vijayakanth was hospitalised only for regular health check up; Says he is hale & healthy

Sarathkumar took to his Twitter space and shared a throwback photo with Vijayakanth while announcing the news.
It came as a huge shocker when it was reported that DMDK supremo and veteran actor Vijayakanth got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. However, his party released a statement saying that it was a routine health check up and there was nothing to worry, even though media reports suggested that he was admitted to the hospital after complained of breathlessness. Now, actor and a close aide of Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar has tweeted saying that Vijayakanth is doing well and there is nothing to worry about.

He added that he had called a party person, who confirmed it to him that it was only a routine health checkup. Announcing the news, Sarathkumar shared a throwback photo with Vijayakanth. He wrote, “Following the news that my dear friend Mr. Vijayakant’s hospitalisation due to ill health, I contacted Mr. LK Sudesh, Deputy Secretary of DMDK and inquired about his health. Captain was admitted to the hospital for his routine check-up and Sudesh said he is doing fine.”

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Veteran actor, DMDK supremo Vijayakanth hospitalised; Party says it’s a routine health check up

Earlier last year, when Vijayakanth tested positive for COVID 19, Sarathkumar, wished the Captain a speedy recovery. He wrote, "I pray to Almighty God that Mr. Vijayakanth, the leader of DMDK and a wonderful friend, is recovering from a corona infection and will soon return home completely healed (sic)." Many other celebrities too wished the couple a speedy recovery.

