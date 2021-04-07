Sarathkumar and wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar sentenced to one year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case

In 2015, Radhika and Sarathkumar's production company had procured loans from Radiant Group and to produce the movie 'Idhu Enna Maayam'.

Actors, politicians Sarathkumar and his wife Radhika Sarathkumar have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the court. According to media reports, the Kollywood couple has to face the same in a cheque bounce case. In 2015, Radhika and Sarathkumar's production company had procured loans of Rs 50 Lakhs from Radiant Group to produce the movie 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. The film was directed by A.L. Vijay and it featured Vikram Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

The couple reportedly couldn't pay the loan and the undated cheques of Rs 10 Lakhs that were given as security bounced in March 2017. The Radiant Group then approached the court in 2018. Later, in 2019, the Madras High Court had declined to quash the criminal proceedings against the actor couple in the two cheque bounce case. Now, 4 years later, the court has announced the judgement of one-year imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Sarathkumar and his wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar have moved to a special court to seek the suspension of the sentence. As mentioned in a report by Indian Express, the court also allowed the suspension of the sentence petition moved by Sarathkumar stating that the issue will be resolved.

Radhikaa is the daughter of the late Tamil actor and comedian, M. R. Radha and Geetha. She married actor Sarathkumar on 4 February 2001.

More details on the case are awaited!

