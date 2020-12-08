Sarathkumar tests positive for COVID 19; Radikaa says he is asymptomatic and being treated well

Radhikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter space and revealed that her husband and veteran actor Sarathkumar tested positive for COVID 19.

In what came as an unexpected piece of news to the fans of Kollywood, veteran actor Sarathkumar has tested positive for COVID 19. His wife and veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter space and announced the news, while saying that he is in good hands as the doctors who are treating him are extremely talented. She added that he is asymptomatic and he is taking good reset to recover soon from the virus.

She wrote, “Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come.” His daughter and popular actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar too announced the news on Twitter. She wrote, “Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid..

He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!!”

See their Tweets here:

Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid.. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!! @realradikaa — (@varusarath5) December 8, 2020

Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 8, 2020

On the work front, Sarathkumar was last seen in the family drama Vaanam Kottatum where he shared the screen space with Radikaa Sarathukumar, Aishwarya Rajessh and Vikram Prabhu. He has been roped in to play a key role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Speculations are that he will be seen playing as Periya Paluvettaraiyar, which is one of the key roles in the film. Recently, his photoshoot from his gym took over the internet, where he was spotted with long hair and thick beard. It is also speculated that it is his new look for Ponniyin Selvan.

