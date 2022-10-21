Sardar: 12 Tweets to check out if you plan to watch Karthi's espionage thriller
Let us check out how netizens reacted after watching Karthi's suspense drama, Sardar in cinema halls on its opening day.
Karthi has once again geared up to entertain fans with the edge-of-the-seat suspense drama Sardar. The Tamil film released in the cinema halls today and here are the first day first show reactions of the netizens to the spy thriller. If you plan to book your tickets for the film, check out what the movie buffs have to say about it.
A cinephile penned on Twitter, "#Sardar First Half - Good #Karthi is all over the screen in this spy thriller with an emotional drama as the backdrop. Water plays a pivotal role… #RashiKhanna looks good… #Laila gets to play a meaty role...Good interval block. BGM is excellent. More action on the way." Meanwhile, another Twitterati wrote, "@Karthi_Offl #Sardar Karthi is too good in the selection of script and this film will be one of his best in terms of the script this year."
Check out the reactions below:
Today, Karthi was captured by the shutterbugs at a theatre in Kasi, Chennai, as he caught the first day first show of the film. The actor looked dapper in semi-formal attire with a white shirt and black denim. Apart from Karthi, Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma, and Munishkanth are also a part of Sardar's cast.
Ace music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar has rendered the tunes for the film and George C. Williams has cranked the lens. In addition to this, Ruben has taken care of the film's editing.
Chunky Panday is making his Kollywood debut with Sardar, while actress Laila is making her comeback on the silver screens after 16 years.
In the meantime, Karthi's last release, which was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I was a massive triumph at the box office.
Also Read: Sardar: Karthi visits a Chennai theatre to catch the first day first show of the espionage thriller