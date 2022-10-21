Sardar: 12 Tweets to check out if you plan to watch Karthi's espionage thriller

Karthi has once again geared up to entertain fans with the edge-of-the-seat suspense drama Sardar. The Tamil film released in the cinema halls today and here are the first day first show reactions of the netizens to the spy thriller. If you plan to book your tickets for the film, check out what the movie buffs have to say about it.

A cinephile penned on Twitter, "#Sardar First Half - Good #Karthi is all over the screen in this spy thriller with an emotional drama as the backdrop. Water plays a pivotal role… #RashiKhanna looks good… #Laila gets to play a meaty role...Good interval block. BGM is excellent. More action on the way." Meanwhile, another Twitterati wrote, "@Karthi_Offl #Sardar Karthi is too good in the selection of script and this film will be one of his best in terms of the script this year."