Sardar 2 First Single Mayil Veera OUT: Karthi starrer drops festive folklore track ahead of spy actioner’s release

Sardar 2, starring Karthi in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on September 10, 2026. Directed by PS Mithran, the makers have unveiled the first single, Mayil Veera, along with BTS glimpses from the sets.

Sardar 2 Single Mayil Veera Out

The makers took to social media to unveil the first single from Sardar 2 , composed by Sam CS. Crooned by Ofro, Vaaheesan Rasaiya, and Mukesh, the folk-inspired track blends festive sounds with hip-hop and serves as a tribute to Lord Murugan.

Watch the track here:

Ofro and Vaaheesan Rasaiya have penned the lyrics, while the music video features several BTS visuals from the film’s making, offering a glimpse into its world-building.

Sardar 2 is an upcoming sequel, and the makers recently unveiled its teaser. The glimpse revisits the high-stakes action world introduced in the first film. Karthi reprises his dual roles as the father-son duo, while SJ Suryah appears as the primary antagonist, Black Dagger.

Apart from Karthi and SJ Suryah, the teaser also offers glimpses of Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Rajisha Vijayan. The movie is a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar.

The original movie followed Vijay Prakash, an officer who tries to make a name for himself while overcoming the negative perception surrounding his father, Chandra Bose, aka Agent Sardar, who is accused of being a traitor. Years later, Vijay learns the truth about his father and discovers that he had taken the blame to protect his country. After decades apart, Vijay reunites with his father as they face the same threat.

Karthi’s work front

Following Sardar 2, Karthi is expected to wrap up his film with director Kalyan Shankar, tentatively titled Karthi30. The movie features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the co-lead.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in a lead role in the period action drama Marshal. Directed by Tamizh, the movie will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead. Moreover, the actor also has a film lined up with director Mohan Raja .

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