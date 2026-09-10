Sardar 2 Review: Karthi’s action drama sequel loses its spark in second half, with scale taking over narrative

Sardar 2, starring Karthi in the lead, was released in theatres on September 10, 2026. Directed by PS Mithran, the film features SJ Suryah as the main antagonist, along with Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Avinash, Babu Antony, Achyuth Kumar, and others in key roles.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

After the events of the first instalment, Sardar 2 takes us back to Vijay Prakash aka Viji, a former operative who now works on missions. After being assigned various routine operations, Viji finally gets a chance to prove himself when he takes on a major task involving his foe, Black Dagger, who wants to get his hands on Doku, a biochemical weapon capable of wiping out lakhs of people within seconds.

Doku has been hidden by three operatives, each of whom holds a key that provides access to the weapon. This brings Viji’s father, Chandra Bose, aka Sardar, into the picture. In the past, Sardar was involved with Doku, which resulted in devastation in a village. Despite Sardar’s desperate attempt to obtain the antidote, Colisten, from Japan and save the villagers, he fails, sending him into a life filled with guilt.

In the present day, Black Dagger’s attempt to steal Doku is thwarted by Viji and his team. However, when the situation becomes critical, Sardar returns to help his son and complete the mission he started years ago. Whether the father and son manage to defeat Black Dagger and save the world forms the central narrative of the film.

What works in Sardar 2

Sardar 2 sets up its sequel world quite well. The film continues the same universe established in the first instalment, and, typical of PS Mithran’s direction, it also carries a social message concerning people’s livelihoods.

In terms of world-building, the film establishes its narrative, characters, conflict, and suspense effectively, taking the story to an entertaining point by the halfway mark.

Karthi’s character depth, both as Viji and Sardar, is brilliantly showcased in the movie, with the actor’s performance being a major reason for its impact. While Sardar 2 has flaws in the way it is packaged, there is no denying that the film is thoroughly researched and deserves appreciation for that aspect, much like the first instalment.

Watch the trailer for Sardar 2:

What doesn’t work in Sardar 2

While research-driven and packaged as an action thriller, Sardar 2 lacks the necessary punch. When compared with the first instalment, or even when considered as an independent film, it fails to establish a strong emotional connection with the audience, making the film feel slow at various moments.

While no film is perfect, Sardar 2 loses sight of its own scale and becomes overly ambitious in its storytelling. By attempting to pack in too much information, the film fumbles with its narrative and includes several unnecessary plotlines.

From a writing perspective, Sardar 2 loses some of its essence, particularly when it comes to SJ Suryah’s character. While the actor makes the best of what he is given, the film does not flesh out his persona adequately, with his backstory feeling underdeveloped.

Coming to the technical aspects, Sam CS’s music rarely creates any high points in the film. While the first instalment had GV Prakash handling the soundtrack, the music complemented the storyline and elevated key moments, along with its memorable theme. In this film, however, the music feels flat and lacks flavour.

Moreover, the excessive use of AI-generated visual effects becomes distracting at several points, making the overall experience feel dull. Additionally, the three-hour runtime does not help the film, especially considering its uneven narrative. The climax itself runs for more than 30 minutes.

The Performances

Sardar 2 brings back Karthi in the larger-than-life role, and the character remains consistent with the first instalment. The actor handles the dual nature of the character with ease, making the film entertaining at several points.

Malavika Mohanan plays a crucial role in the film, and the actress does her best to carry her character through its internal conflict.

SJ Suryah makes the most of the antagonist role despite its limitations, while Ashika Ranganath’s character barely adds much to the narrative.

The Verdict

Sardar 2 is not the polished action thriller one might expect, especially considering the style and scale of the first instalment. While the film has several flaws, the Karthi -starrer still manages to remain a decent watch and is worthy of at least one viewing.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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