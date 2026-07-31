Sardar 2 Teaser: Karthi returns with dual roles as brute father and son; SJ Suryah steals the show

Karthi starrer Sardar 2 is all set to release in theatres on September 10, 2026. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have unveiled the official teaser, offering a glimpse into its action-packed spy thriller world.

Sardar 2 Teaser

The 1-minute 53-second teaser revisits the high-stakes world of espionage introduced in the first film. Karthi reprises his dual roles as the father-son duo, while SJ Suryah appears as the primary antagonist, Black Dagger. The teaser concludes with the character posing the question, "In a battle between good villains and bad heroes, who will win?", setting the tone for the conflict at the heart of the film.

Watch the teaser here:

Apart from Karthi and SJ Suryah, the teaser also offers glimpses of Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and Rajisha Vijayan. While Rajisha reprises her role as Indhrani from the first film, Malavika appears to portray a covert operative, with the teaser also hinting at a romantic track.

Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 action thriller Sardar, which featured Karthi in the lead role. Directed by PS Mithran, the original film followed a disgraced spy who returned from a long exile to stop a suspicious water company from carrying out a dangerous mission.

The sequel features music composed by Sam CS, cinematography by George C. Williams, and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Karthi’s work front

Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar , directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film follows a police officer who, inspired by his grandfather, embraces qualities associated with the iconic on-screen characters portrayed by MG Ramachandran.

As the story progresses, he develops an alter ego that stands up against wrongdoing while adopting the persona of an MGR-inspired character. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Rajkiran in key roles and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Apart from Sardar 2, Karthi will also be seen in the period action film Marshal. Set in the 1960s, the film is mounted on a grand scale and features the actor in a rugged new avatar. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram are part of the supporting cast.

The actor has also announced his next project, tentatively titled Karthi 30. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

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