Sardar 2 Trailer: Karthi’s Chandrabose gets haunted by history, with his son Vijay joining equation as new operative

Sardar 2, starring Karthi in dual roles, is slated to release in theatres on September 10, 2026. Directed by PS Mithran, the makers have unveiled the trailer, giving a major glimpse into the sequel.

Sardar 2 Trailer

In a trailer that runs for 2 minutes and 58 seconds, Sardar 2 begins with a backstory exploring an old event that Chandrabose, aka Sardar, faced back in the day. Even though he believes that the mission was completed successfully, the collateral damage continues to haunt him. However, years later, the old wounds resurface once again, with Black Dagger becoming his new foe.

Here’s the trailer:

The trailer begins with Chandrabose’s past, revisiting an old event he dealt with during his trainee period. Even though he completed the task, its remnants continue to affect his present. Moreover, his son is now in the same field of work, following in his footsteps after the events of the first film.

With grand set pieces and slick action sequences, Malavika Mohanan is also shown in the same past episode of Bose. With SJ Suryah playing Black Dagger, the film will also feature Rajisha Vijayan reprising her old character, while Ashika Ranganath and Yogi Babu join the cast.

Sardar, the original movie, followed Vijay Prakash, an officer who tries to make a name for himself while overcoming the negative perception surrounding his father, Chandra Bose, who is accused of betraying his organization. Years later, Vijay learns the truth about his father and discovers that he had taken the blame to protect his people. After decades apart, Vijay reunites with his father as they face the same threat.

While Raashii Khanna played the co-lead in the first instalment, the music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. However, the sequel is handled by Sam CS.

Karthi’s work front

Following Sardar 2, Karthi is expected to wrap his 30th film, helmed by Kalyan Shankar and co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary. The actor also has the period action drama Marshal in his lineup, along with a collaboration with director Mohan Raja.

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