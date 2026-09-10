Sardar 2 Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Karthi, Malavika Mohanan's spy thriller in theaters

Karthi’s much-awaited Sardar 2 has finally arrived in theaters. The sequel to the 2022 Tamil spy thriller brings back Karthi in his popular dual role, while PS Mithran returns to direct the film. With SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Rajisha Vijayan, and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast, expectations were high ahead of the release. Initial reactions suggest a positive response, with the film earning praise for its action and performances, while some viewers have raised concerns over its length and second half.

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Internet hails Karthi’s performance and action sequences

Several early viewers have highlighted Karthi’s performance, particularly his ability to portray two distinct characters. The film’s action sequences and technical execution have also emerged as major talking points, with the interval block receiving appreciation.

One Twitter user wrote, “Action packed first half that is very technical”, while praising the film’s scale and visuals, saying, “The pacing may feel slightly stretched in parts, but the film makes up for it with its scale, visuals, and impactful moments.”

Another user tweeted, “Bgm could have been better.” The third user stated, “Disappointing sequel. #Sardar2 follows the Part 1 template, but misses the thrill, emotion and impact.”

Check out fan reactions below:

About Sardar 2



The sequel expands the spy universe established in Sardar, following spy Sardar’s origin story in flashback while his son, Vijay, faces the antagonist known as Black Dagger in the present. Karthi leads the film alongside SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu. Sam CS has composed the music, George C Williams is the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty serves as editor. Produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Sardar 2 blends espionage, action and drama on a larger scale.

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