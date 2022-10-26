Sardar: Karthi and PS Mithran announce a sequel to their spy thriller; Read details

Karthi is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Tamil cinema. The talented actor is on a high with three back-to-back box office successes, including superhit family entertainer Viruman, mega-blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan, and the recent hit Sardar . The PS Mithran directorial, which hit the theatres as a Deepavali special release, is set to achieve blockbuster status at the box office. Karthi essayed a double role in the spy thriller, which has been receiving immense love from the audiences.

Karthi and PS Mithran recently celebrated the success of Sardar with their friends and associates from the film industry and media, on October 25, Tuesday. In the grand event which was held in Chennai, the actor and filmmaker officially announced a sequel to the spy thriller. The exciting announcement has left both the fans of Karthi and Tamil cinema lovers, totally excited. The makers also revealed a special sequel announcement video at the success bash. Karthi is expected to release the Sardar 2 announcement video on social media through his official handles, very soon.

As per the latest updates, Karthi and PS Mithran are planning to start the shooting of Sardar 2 very soon. The highly anticipated project is expected to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. If the reports are to be believed, Karthi is planning to wrap up the shooting of Sardar 2 before he kickstarts the shooting of his other upcoming projects. The actor will reprise both his characters from the film, Sardar aka Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash, in the sequel as well. The rest of the star cast is expected to be revealed very soon.

About Sardar

Sardar revolves around Chandra Bose aka Sardar, an ex-RAW agent, and his son Vijay Prakash, a publicity-hungry yet dutiful police officer. Chunky Panday, the popular Bollywood actor has appeared as the lead antagonist in the movie. Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan played the female lead opposite Karthi in the PS Mithran film, which features senior actress Laila in a pivotal role. GV Prakash Kumar composed the songs and original scores for the project.

