Sardar: Karthi gives glimpse of his fun dubbing session & it'll get you excited for the film

Karthi will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Sardar, which is the most awaited in Kollywood. The film, which has wrapped up shooting, has begun post-production work. The actor has begun dubbing for the film. He gave a glimpse of his fun dubbing session and it will surely get you excited for the film.

Karthi is seen having fun with the director as he dubs his lines. The actor looks super handsome with a sleek mustache and radiant smile. Karthi is speculated to be essaying a dual role in this espionage thriller. One of his characters is likely to be a cop. Sardar is getting ready for its theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil for Diwali this year.

Karthi announced that Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios has obtained the distribution rights of the movie, backed by S Lakshman Kumar's Prince Pictures, for the Telugu states. He tweeted, "When i’m with @iamnagarjuna garu he has always made me feel good about myself. Now knowing he’s there backing my film makes me feel stronger. @AnnapurnaStdios to release #Sardar in AP and TG this Diwali!"

Besides Karthi, Sardar will also see Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma and Simran as the film’s leads. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. George C. Williams is the cinematographer of the movie and Ruben is looking after the editing. Bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner of Prince Pictures, Sardar will feature music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The production house is also credited with financing Karthi's 2019 thriller, Dev.

Additionally, Karthi will also play a crucial role in the magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. This much-awaited project is directed by Mani Ratnam and also enjoys an ensemble star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha, along with others. The venture is set to hit the big screen on 30th September this year.