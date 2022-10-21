Sardar: Karthi visits a Chennai theatre to catch the first day first show of the espionage thriller

After delivering a powerful performance as Vanthiyadevan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, Karthi has graced the silver screens once again with the espionage thriller Sardar. As the action thriller opened in the cinema halls today, the protagonist was spotted at a theatre in Kasi to catch the first day first show of the film. He was seen in a semi-formal look with a white shirt and black denim.

The spy thriller features Karthi in a dual role and hence he is seen in vivid avatars. Aside from him, the drama also stars Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma, and Munishkanth in prominent roles. Now, coming to the technical crew, G. V. Prakash Kumar is the music composer for the film. While the cinematography has been performed by George C. Williams, Ruben is the editor. Chunky Pandey is making his Kollywood debut with the movie and Laila will be returning to the silver screens after a long gap of sixteen years with Sardar.