Sardar: Karthi visits a Chennai theatre to catch the first day first show of the espionage thriller
Karthi visited a theatre in Chennai today to catch the audience's reaction to this recently released suspense drama, Sardar.
After delivering a powerful performance as Vanthiyadevan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, Karthi has graced the silver screens once again with the espionage thriller Sardar. As the action thriller opened in the cinema halls today, the protagonist was spotted at a theatre in Kasi to catch the first day first show of the film. He was seen in a semi-formal look with a white shirt and black denim.
The spy thriller features Karthi in a dual role and hence he is seen in vivid avatars. Aside from him, the drama also stars Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma, and Munishkanth in prominent roles. Now, coming to the technical crew, G. V. Prakash Kumar is the music composer for the film. While the cinematography has been performed by George C. Williams, Ruben is the editor. Chunky Pandey is making his Kollywood debut with the movie and Laila will be returning to the silver screens after a long gap of sixteen years with Sardar.
Check out the video below:
Meanwhile, Karthi recently expressed his wish to make his debut as a director with a project headed by brother Suriya. Speaking during a promotional interview for Sardar, he was quoted saying, “Who else will trust me? He held my hand and bought me into this industry. I wish to make a film with him. He is someone who easily transforms into a character and gives it everything. Ever since I became an assistant director, I wanted to direct Anna in a film. It is also very easy to work with him because he understands me so well. Even when I get confused over something, he understands it in an instant."
