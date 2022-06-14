Sardar: Makers of Karthi's next spend Rs 4 crore to shoot crucial portions in Georgia and Azerbaijan; PICS

Karthi's lineup for 2022 includes PS Mithran's directorial Sardar. The shooting for this spy thriller is presently going on. As per the latest buzz surrounding the movie, the makers have spent Rs 4 crore to shoot crucial portions of the film in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

It is further believed that the team has filmed many key scenes from the suspense drama involving Chunky Panday at the Parliament of Azerbaijan. A few sneak peeks from the shoot have surfaced on social media and they feature the protagonist Karthi in a fierce avatar. The shooting of the flick came to a temporary halt due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Check out the pictures below:

Bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner of Prince Pictures, Sardar will feature music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The production house is also credited with financing Karthi's 2019 thriller, Dev.

Simran has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the drama alongside Rajisha Vijayan and Raashii Khanna. George C. Williams is the cinematographer of the movie and Ruben is looking after the editing.

Meanwhile, Karthi is speculated to be essaying a dual role in this espionage thriller. One of his characters is likely to be a cop.

Additionally, Karthi will also play a crucial role in the magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. This much-awaited project is directed by Mani Ratnam and also enjoys an ensemble star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha, along with others. The venture is set to hit the big screen on 30th September this year.

Ponninyin Selvan is being jointly financed by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. A.R. Rahman is the music composer for the flick, and Ravi Varman is the cinematography. This historical drama is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name.

