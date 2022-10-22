Sardar Movie Review: Karthi's dual role spy thriller is a proud performer at BO; Hat trick hit for Mitran

Karthi and P S. Mitran's Sardar movie that hit the screens today lives up to all the expectations and the hype. The spy thriller is something fans cannot miss watching in the theatres Karthi is known for his terrific performance and once again he proved that he is an amazing actor. Here's the review.

Bose (Karthi) is called a traitor and has been kept in Bangladesh jail for 32 years now. He is actually a spy his code name is Sardar. Sardar Singh tried to stop a crime, 30 years ago and that's what made him a traitor to this country but unfortunately, the crime couldn't be stopped as Indian official Rathod ( Chunky Panday) cheats Sardar. Rathod wants to sign a contract with China and sell water to people who actually don't have to buy the water because we own it as a part of nature. Water is everybody's right to survival.

Vijay( Karthi again) is the son of Sardar. Throughout his life, he's been called the son of a traitor and Vijay hates it. Due to some unprecedented situations, the case file of Sardaar comes to Vijay's hand and that's when he comes to know the truth about his father.

A code red has been issued now. It is time for Sardar to escape from the jail and get back to the mission. Now, will Vijay finally meet his father? This is something you have to watch on screen.

Terrific performances and plot

Karthi nailed every single scene in this film. He plays dual roles and watching him perform in those specific roles is a visual delight. As Sardar and then as Vijay, he performed really well. Raashi Khanna plays (Shalini), lover of Vijay, and Rajisha plays Sardar's wife. Both these leading ladies have done a decent job. Chunky Pandey was the right choice for Rathod. All the actors have done a great job in this spy thriller.

Director PS Mithran has earlier made Abhimanyu and Shakti. Both these films have proved his mettle at the box office and Sardar has brought a hat trick hit for him. The story of showing a crime done by Indian officials, that has been kept under the sheets and how a spy is called a traitor for it is something that has been shown really well. The screenplay and the narration will blow your mind. The credit for the hit goes to both Mithran and Karthi.

Mithran is known for making trailers that are close to sci-if concepts. He once again, won the hearts of the audience by making a movie that will bring you to the edge of the seat.

Leaving no stone unturned

The production values of the film argues. The makers did not leave a stone unturned when it comes to the best visual locations, actors, costumes, and everything for the film. GV Prakash's background music score and music are an asset to the film as they elevate the scenes.

The dialogues are well written. Especially 'Once a spy, always a spy' is something we all can keep relating to throughout the movie, and in fact that gives a lot of high to patriots.

On the whole, Sardar is definitely a hit this festive season and something every audience would love to watch on the big screen.