Sarika Birthday: Daughter Akshara Haasan pens emotional and quirky note for her 'bestest mumma'
Akshara Haasan celebrates her mother Sarika's birthday, today. She posted precious childhood photos with a heartfelt note on Instagram. Have a closer look!
Akshara Haasan, the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, and sister of Shruti Haasan, took to Instagram today to wish her mother a heartfelt birthday.
The Vivegam actress shared two beautiful photos of her mother Sarika, along with a touching caption that read, "Happy, happy birthday to my mumma! Here's to the bestest mumma in the world who has shown resilience, strength, dignity, and grace. Because of the amazing example of what an ideal woman should be, I am able to be the woman I am today. Blessed and grateful to have a mumma like you. I'm so happy you are my mumma and not the neighbor's. Hehehehehe. Happiest birthday, dearest mumma. You deserve the best and much more."
The Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu movie actress also shared two adorable childhood photos of her with her mother. In the first photo, a baby Akshara Haasan is seen being held lovingly by her mother. The second photo captures a slightly older Akshara posing playfully with her mother, both beaming at the camera. These precious memories shared by Akshara serve as a testament to the unbreakable bond she shares with her mother, Sarika.
Check out the adorable photos shared by Akshara Haasan with her mother Sarika Thakur
More about Sarika Thakur and Kamal Haasan
Sarika and Kamal Haasan tied the knot in 1988. At the peak of her career, she decided to put her acting career on hold and relocate to Chennai with her husband. Their eldest daughter, Shruti Haasan, was born on January 28, 1986. Their younger daughter, Akshara Haasan, was born in 1991. However, this marriage encountered its own set of challenges, and they decided to end their relationship in 2004. Following her separation from Kamal Haasan, Sarika made a successful comeback to Hindi films.
Upcoming movie of Sarika Thakur, Akshara Haasan
Akshara Haasan made her acting debut in 2015 with the Dhanush-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shamitabh, directed by R. Balki. Following her debut, she appeared in several films and was part of a Tamil web series called Fingertip. She has also been featured in Hindi and Tamil projects, including the Hindi film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, the Tamil film Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar and Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, and the upcoming film Agni Siragugal, which has completed filming.
Sarika Thakur was last seen in Uunchai, which was released in 2022. It was an adventure drama film directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. It is written by Abhishek Dixit, based on an original story by Sunil Gandhi, and produced jointly by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film features an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.
