Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem: Mahesh Babu starrer track is a big tribute to the Indian Soldiers

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem is a great tribute to Indian Soldiers. The song featuring Mahesh Babu is emotionally packed and will give you goosebumps.

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu has geared up for the promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The much-anticipated film is all set to release on January 11, 2020 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned for a grand release. While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what’s in the stores for us, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer have released Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem is a great tribute to Indian Soldiers. The song is emotionally packed and will give you goosebumps. Sharing the anthem on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here's the anthem of Sarileru Neekevvaru a personal favourite & closest to my heart."

Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. This is for the first time the actor will be sharing the screen space with the superstar and fans can’t wait to catch their onscreen chemistry. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up the dubbing session for the film. Sharing about the same on Twitter, Rashmika wrote, “Me before leaving to Rome #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that’s a wrap, see you all soon on Jan 5th at the pre-release event and get ready for this Sankranthi !”

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Credits :YouTube

