Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu & Rashmika starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is unstoppable and is continuing its strong run at the box office all over. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is not only receiving good reviews from the audience and critics but is also minting numbers at the ticket windows. The film has been officially tagged as blockbuster as Mahesh Babu starrer has crossed Rs 50 crore mark within two days of its release. The film is not only doing great in India but is registering numbers in the international markets as well. In Chennai, with its two days business, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has grabbed the second position. Rajinikanth's Darbar is ruling at No.1.

In Australia, Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned AD 279,251 and in UAE it has managed to put Rs 83 Lakhs on board. In the USA, Mahesh Babu starrer has earned USD 251,473 on Sunday, which is phenomenal. Sarileru Neekevvaru has successfully managed to win the hearts of the audience and clearly its a winner at the box office. The total worldwide business of the film stands between Rs 63 to 65 crore approx at the box office. Though it is facing tough competition with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Rajinikanth's Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru is continuing its smooth run at the box office.

Check out Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2:

The celebrations have begun. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar hosted a grand success bash at their home yesterday. The entire cast and crew of the film were present at the party.

The family drama also stars features jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

