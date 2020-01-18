Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 7: Mahesh Babu & Rashmika Mandanna starrer crosses Rs 100 crore

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer shows no signs of slowing down and it crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released last week, has become a massive success. Even though Sarileru Neekevvaru had a box office clash with big films including superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and 's Chhapaak, the film is shining bright at the ticket windows, proving the superstar's gigantic fandom. Within a week of the movie’s release, Sarileru Neekevvaru minted Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The makers of the movie took to social media to announce the news with the fans. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar too took to social media and shared the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film comes as third consecutive blockbuster for Mahesh Babu after his previous films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi. While the former made Rs 115 crore, the latter pulled Rs 175 crore at the box office. The film’s production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, took to social media to share the celebration of the movie’s success.

Reportedly, the Anil Ravipudi directorial is performing well in the US market as well. In the overseas markets, the box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru is ahead of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, suggests media reports. The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian army portrayed by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead Samskruthi. The film also has Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

