Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's film sets a huge record; Crosses 200 crore worldwide

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film released on January 11, and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Sarileru Neekevvaru, which sends a powerful message to the audience about the Indian army, is also minting big numbers at the ticket windows. The much-talked-about the film has set a huge record by becoming the first Telugu film to earn Rs 100 crore club alone in Telugu states.

After Baahubali, this Mahesh Babu starrer becomes the film to achieve this milestone at the box office within 9 days of its release. Despite facing heavy competition with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Mahesh Babu starrer is going strong at the ticket windows. In fact, both films are doing great not only in the Indian market but also internationally. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, Mahesh Babu starrer also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

#SarileruNeekevvaru Bigger Than Ever... SUPERSTAR MASS RAMPAGE Worldwide & Counting... BOMMA DADDARILLINDI https://t.co/smOwZPYUEY#BlockBusterKaBAAP Super @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @vijayashanthi_m pic.twitter.com/NZRm9ALjx7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. The superstar along with his family recently jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate the success of his latest release.

Mahesh Babu might take three months break before kick-starting the shooting of his next film.

