Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's film sets a huge record; Crosses 200 crore worldwide
Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film released on January 11, and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Sarileru Neekevvaru, which sends a powerful message to the audience about the Indian army, is also minting big numbers at the ticket windows. The much-talked-about the film has set a huge record by becoming the first Telugu film to earn Rs 100 crore club alone in Telugu states.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. The superstar along with his family recently jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate the success of his latest release.
Mahesh Babu might take three months break before kick-starting the shooting of his next film.
