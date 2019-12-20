Sarileru Neekevvaru: Chiranjeevi to grace the pre release event of Mahesh Babu starrer

South megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the pre release event of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film will see the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu in the lead.

The upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru will host a grand pre release event on January 5. The news of the pre release event of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has got the fans and film audience very excited. South megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the pre release event of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film will see the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. The Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandanna will be essaying the lead role. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The Mahesh Babu starrer will feature the lead actor as an Army Officer. The name of the character essayed by Mahesh Babu in the highly anticipated film Sarileru Neekevvaru is Major Ajay Krishna.

The fans were very curious to see how the south megastar Mahesh Babu looks in an Army Officer's look. The first glimpse of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru got the fans and audience members extremely curious about the story line of the film. The first look of the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna was leaked online and the fans set off a frenzy on social media while commenting on her first look. The fans and film audience flooded the social media platforms about the stunning diva's first look and how beautiful she looks in her traditional avatar.

The songs of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna are turning out to be chartbusters and are an instant hit among the fans and music lovers. The film's teaser was recently released and the fans and film audience are very intrigued about the film and how the story will play out. The film will release on January 11.

