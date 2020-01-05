Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi blessed with a baby boy; Mahesh Babu sends blessings to the newborn

Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi is blessed with a baby boy and Mahesh Babu shared the news first with his fans on Twitter.

Ahead of the big release Sarileru Neekevvaru, director Anil Ravipudi has received a huge gift from his wife Bhargavi. The couple is blessed with a baby boy and Mahesh Babu shared the news first with his fans. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi !!Congratulations to the proud parents...Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother." As soon as the superstar announced about the same, fans have been sending congratulatory messages to Anil Ravipudi and his wife on welcoming a new member to their family.

Meanwhile, the entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru has kick-started with the promotions of the film. Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and others will be seen at the grand pre-release event today, on 5th in Hyderabad. The film will hit the theatres on January 11. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. Recently, during an interview, producer Anil Sunkara revealed that Sarileru Neekevvaru will be the biggest film of Mahesh Babu's career.

He said, "The last-minute formalities are being looked at as of now and the exact figure will be revealed in a few days. As of now, it is Mahesh's biggest release in his entire career."

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

