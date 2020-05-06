Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi to narrate F3 script to Venkatesh and Varun Tej? Find Out

Now, the ace director Anil Ravipudi who gave a smashing hit in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is hoping to deliver yet another blockbuster with F3.

The south director Anil Ravipudi who is currently riding high on the success of his last venture titled Sarileru Neekevvaru has reportedly finished work on his script for the upcoming film, F3. The director has completed the work on F3's script and now is reportedly looking forward to narrating the script to Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej who had previously featured on F2 – Fun and Frustration. According to news reports, the southern film F3 will also star, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada. The two divas will reportedly feature as the same characters as they did in F2.

Now, the ace director Anil Ravipudi who gave a smashing hit in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is hoping to deliver yet another blockbuster with F3. Currently, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the director is not sure as to when the production work can start on his upcoming film F3. As per the latest news reports, the south director is waiting for the lockdown to get over so that he can get on with the production process of the film F3.

Venkatesh Daggubati is will be playing the lead in the remake of Asuran which is titled Naarappa and Varun Tej will be essaying the lead in the upcoming sports-based drama. Previously, Varun Tej had also visited the United States for his training for the sports-based film. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh had been training very hard for the film which is reportedly based on boxing.

