Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on January 11

While we wait to know what's next in the store, the makers of Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer have shared the release date poster of the film and it has taken social media by storm.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the much-awaited films of 2020 that the audience is looking forward to. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The first teaser of the film has already set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Mahesh Babu plays the role of an army officer in the film. While we wait to know what's next in the store, the makers of Mahesh and Rashmika starrer have shared the release date poster of the film and it has taken social media by storm.

Director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film. He tweeted, "Get ready for #SarileruNeekevvaru SUPERSTORM!!!! #MaSSMBFestivalOnJan11th." The film is releasing during Sankranti and is clashing with Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The Allu Arjun starrer is releasing a day after Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and we will definitely witness one of the biggest box office clashes of 2020. Meanwhile, check out the new poster of the film below.

The audience has seen Mahesh Babu in the role of a cop in a couple of films like Pokiri and Dookudu, but this is the first time he will be seen as an army officer.

Get ready for #SarileruNeekevvaru SUPERSTORM!!!! #MaSSMBFestivalOnJan11th super @urstrulymahesh @vijayashanthi_m @iamRashmika @thisisDSP @RathnaveluDop @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @GMBents @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/edptqOP9eh — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 15, 2019

Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. The film also stars veteran actor Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Which film are you planning to watch on Sankranti 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More