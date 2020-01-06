Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika, Chiranjeevi and others grace the film's prerelease event; See Pics

South stars including Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Devi Sri Prasad were all present in the pre release event of the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will have Rashmika Mandanna as the lead lady. The film’s pre-release event happened last evening at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The event had the presence of some huge names including Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, south star Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna, senior actor Vijayashanthi and popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to be released on January 11, 2020, in order to cover the Sankranti holidays. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is bankrolled by AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

Along with the big stars, technicians including director Anil Ravipudi, producer Anil Sunkara and others also took part at the event. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote “You guys are such warm hosts, had such a wonderful evening @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar”. She also postes few photos with the girls and captioned them, “With these beauties @namratashirodkar @rashmika_mandanna”

Sarileru Neekevvaru will have a box office clash with Allu Arjun's’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that will release on January 12, 2020 and Rajinikanth’s Darbar that will release on January 9, 2020. However, the film’s trailer, which was released today, promises an action packed entertainer. It will be first time that Mahesh Babu will be seen as an army officer. He has played the role of a cop in a couple of films like Pokiri and Dookudu

