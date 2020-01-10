Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu says he surrenders himself to the director's vision of the character

While talking about the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu said that he and his entire team is confident that the film will be a super hit at the box office.

The Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru will be hitting the big screen tomorrow. The film see the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu is an Army Officer's role. The Bharat Ane Nenu star is essaying a character named Major Ajay Krishna in the Anil Ravipudi directorial. In an interview with the Indian Express, the south megastar reveals that the director Anil Ravipudi gave him a 40 minutes long narration of the film when the director was working another film called F2 – Fun and Frustration.

The Srimanthudu actor says that he told Anil Ravipudi that they must go ahead with the project, only condition was that the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu star Mahesh Babu must be able to wind up all his previous work commitments in order to take up the new project. While talking about the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru which will also feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Mahesh Babu said that he and his entire team is confident that the film will be a super hit at the box office. The Pokiri star Mahesh Babu does not shy away from stating that his approach to his character is very simple. He states that he completely surrenders to the director's vision of the character.

The Okkadu actor also adds that the credit for such a neatly craved out character of an Army officer is all due to director Anil Ravipudi's hard work. The south megastar does not fail to mention that the director has managed to strike a good strike between the comedy element and serious side of an Army man. The actor says that his fans will get to see a new side of his in the south flick.

Check out the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu to go on a long break after Sarileru Neekevvaru? Deets inside)

Read More