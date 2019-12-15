Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu starrer to host a grand pre release event on THIS date; Find Out

The much-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru will have actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 11.

The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru starring south megastar Mahesh Babu will be hosting a grand pre-release event on 5 Januay in Hyderabad. The film will see the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu in an Army Officer's role. The much awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru will have Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 11. The news has got the fans very excited about the film, which will see the lead star Mahesh Babu in an action packed role. The film with Mahesh Babu in the lead was also shot in the stunning location of Kashmir.

The first look of the south superstar Mahesh Babu had got the fans and audience members very intrigued. The film which is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi recently released the song called Suryudivo Chandrudivo. As per the news reports, this song is among the favourite songs of the lead actor Mahesh Babu. The Anil Ravipudi directorial will also feature actors like Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay.

According to reports, the film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna recreated the Konda Reddy Fort in Hyderabad. Actress Vijayashanti will be essaying a crucial role in the film, which marks the return of the actress to film after a long gap of 13 years. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the silver screen.

Check out the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

