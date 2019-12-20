Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu starrer release a new foot tapping number Mind Block

The makers of the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released a song called He's So Cute sometime back and now, the makers have released a new song called Mind Block.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is getting a thunderous response be it the teaser of the Mahesh Babu starrer or its first glimpse. The fans and film audience are loving every bit of the film. The makers of the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released a song called He's So Cute sometime back and now, the makers have released a new song called Mind Block. The lyrical song of Mind Block is very peppy and is a foot tapping number. The teaser of the highly anticipated film Sarileru Neekevvaru has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and film audience.

The tough Army Officer, Major Ajay Krishna essayed Mahesh Babu is winning hearts across to globe. The fans are very excited to see Mahesh Babu do some action-packed stunts and action sequences. The attention catching lyrics are done by Sri Mani and DSP. The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu has voiced the dialogues in the peppy number called Mind Block. The song Mind Block is sung by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy. This new song will be shot on Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia. Devi Sri Prasad has struck the right chord among the fans and music lovers. As per the latest reports on the Anil Ravipudi directorial, the next songs will be released on the following four Mondays. The social media is currently flooded with comments on the new songs.

The fans also got excited about the film called Sarileru Neekevvaru as a new picture of the lead actor Mahesh Babu was spotted in a 'lungi' from the sets of the Anil Ravipudi film. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit the big screen on January 11, 2020. The Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru recently wrapped its shoot in Pollachi.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse of their lavish house as she is 'loving the vibe')

Credits :youtube

Read More