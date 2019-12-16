Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu's look in lungi as he shoots with Rashmika Mandanna for a song gets LEAKED

A video of Mahesh Babu sporting a lungi with a yellow shirt as he shoots with Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming song has surfaced on social media.

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The Telugu film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead is all set to hit the screens on January 11th, 2020. While we wait to know what's in the stores next, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru will be hosting the grand pre-release event of the film on January 5th. Meanwhile, a video of Mahesh Babu sporting a lungi with a yellow shirt as he shoots with Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming song has surfaced on social media.

The video that has been leaked on social media seems to be from the upcoming song, Mind Block. One can see in the video, the superstar rehearsing along with the crew. Also seen in the video is Rashmika. Well, now we are pretty excited to catch Mahesh Babu in this desi avatar yet again after his movie Srimanthudu. Sarileru Neekevvaru is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and it also features actors like Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay.

Recently, during a media interaction, Rashmika Mandanna revealed about shooting with Mahesh Babu for a song in their much-anticipated film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The stunner shared about how she is nervous to dance along with Mahesh Babu, though she has already shot for a few commercial songs with him.

