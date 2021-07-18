Sarileru Neekevvaru singer Ranina Reddy spill the beans on her upcoming projects

The singer who was last associated with Telugu film Alludu Adhurs for the song Hola Chica is now gearing up for her stand-alone music videos.

Ranina Reddy is one of the prominent singers from the south industry. From working with AR Rahman in the Telugu film Kadali to Sarileru Neekevvaru to Yavadu to Ammudu Kummudu to many more films, Ranina has lent her soulful voice for some of the big films that went ahead to create magic at the box office.

The singer who was last associated with Telugu film Alludu Adhurs for the song Hola Chica is now gearing up for her stand-alone music videos. Talking about the same, Ranina shares, “My upcoming projects include a trilingual Sufi song. Named Rooh in Hindi, Ekam in Telugu, and Manippu in Tamil. There is another song that we are working on that’s on a bigger level. It is going to be a musical extravaganza for all the music lovers out sure”.

Ranina has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu for various music composers including Yuvan Shankar Raja, Harris Jayaraj, Devi Sri Prasad, Sai Thaman, Selva Ganesh, GV Prakash, Santhosh Narayan, Raghu Dixit, and S.A. Rajkumar. She began her journey as a singer way back in the year 2008 and ever since then there has been no looking back. She has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike for her immense body of work till date and we are nothing but excited to witness her upcoming music videos.

