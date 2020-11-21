Sarileru Neekevvaru star Rashmika Mandanna is declared as the National Crush of India by Google

Rashmika Mandanna's movies have been receiving huge applaud and her photos on social media are going viral almost always.

Sensational star Rashmika Mandanna achieved huge fame and popularity in a jiffy. While her films and songs are making the heads turn, her social media profiles have a separate type of followers. Her photos have almost always gone viral as fans are sharing them across all social media platforms. Now, the sensational star has achieved a bigger feat as Google declared her the National Crush of India for the year 2020. Well, it indeed is huge news to her fans and followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has two films in her kitty. In Kollywood, she has Sulthan with Karthi. The makers recently revealed the the first look poster. When they wrapped up the shooting schedule last month, Rashmika shared photos from the sets where she was seen along with Karthi.

Also Read: Priya Prakash Varrier glitters in a sequin saree as she sings Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya; WATCH

She also has in her kitty, a Tollywood film with Allu Arjun. Titled as Pushpa, the makers released the first look poster a couple of months back. Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about Pushpa are expected to be made by the makers soon. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. It is expected that more updates about her next films will be made soon. Reports suggest that she will be seen alongside Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj. However, no official update regarding her starring in the yet to be titled is revealed yet.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Google

Share your comment ×