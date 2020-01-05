Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer: Mahesh Babu & Rashmika Mandanna's film is a splendid mixture of action & comedy

The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of an Army Officer. The character is called Major Ajay Krishna. The film's trailer sees Rashmika Mandanna's character trying her best to woo Mahesh Babu.

The south megastar Mahesh Babu will be starring in the upcoming south flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of an Army Officer. The character is called Major Ajay Krishna. The highly anticipated trailer of the south film Sarileru Neekevvaru sees Mahesh Babu is a high intensity action drama. The trailer of the much-awaited south film, Sarileru Neekevvaru sees Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in intriguing roles. All the fans and film audience across the globe are curious to know what does the Anil Ravipudi film has to offers the audience members. The fans across the country have a lot of expectations from the south flick.

The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia had set the dance floor on fire at the pre-release event of the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. The trailer sees the lead actor doing some daredevil stunts and this is surely keeping the fans and film audience on the edge of their seats. The film's trailer sees Rashmika Mandanna's character trying her level best to woo Mahesh Babu, who does not seem to budge. Rashmika keeps referring to Mahesh Babu's character as 'cute' and the fans are enjoying every bit of that moment.

The south actor Prakash Raj will be playing the role of the villain in this action thriller. The fight between the hero, Mahesh Babu and the villain Prakash Raj will keep the fans and audiences hooked on to the film. The fans are now just waiting to see the Anil Ravipudi film on the big screen.

