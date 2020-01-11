Sarileru Neekevvaru Twitter review: Fans hail Mahesh Babu’s army man avatar

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru was released today, and the fans of the super star took over the internet with their positive reviews for the most awaited movie.
Mahesh Bsbu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru was released today amid huge expectations. Since morning, Mahesh Babu fans have taken over the internet, and even in the early morning the movie has started trending on Twitter. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has Rashmika Mandanna romancing Mahesh Babu on screen. The film also has Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. During the promotional events, the makers have promised that the film will show Mahesh Babu in various shades. 

Though Mahesh Babu’s previous films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi were received well by the audience, they did not have the ‘Mass element’ of Mahesh Babu and they were message-oriented films. Sarileru Neekevvaru is a complete mass entertainer. In the film, Mahesh Babu will be seen as an army officer, Ajay Krishna who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission.

This film also marks the comeback of senior actor Vijayashanthi after 14 long years. She will be seen playing the role of a medical college professor, Bharathi. Prakash Raj on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist, a minister from Kurnool. When the trailer of the film was released, it took the social media by storm. The trailer hinted at the movie’s fun filled portions and the scenes between Mahesh and Rashmika in particular, looked more promising. Actor-turned-producer Bandla Ganesh has also made a comeback in the film. It is expected that Bandla will tickle the funny bones of audience after a while.

