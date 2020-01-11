Sarileru Neekevvaru USA box office: The Mahesh Babu starrer makes half a million dollar on its first day

According to media reports, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has a worldwide release today, had a huge first day collection at the USA box office collection.

On the first day of its release, megastar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has been declared a blockbuster, as anticipated. Since this movie has Mahesh Babu playing a full fledged commercial hero after two of his message oriented films, it was expected Sarileru Neekevvaru would shine bright at the box office. It is expected that the film will have a steady run in the following weeks given the Sankaranthi holidays are fast approaching, even though there will be a box office clash with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

It goes without saying that the movie is received with tremendous positive response by Tollywood fans in India. But what comes as a sweet piece of news is that the Sarileru Neekevvaru is also a super hit at USA Box Office. Reports suggest that the movie has already collected half a million dollars. Apparently, the film which also has Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti in lead roles, registered $5,47,286 in 252 locations on the first day of its release to the US audience. Now the film has created a milestone by taking a place among the 15 highest-grossing Indian films in the USA.

As far as Indian box office is concerned, it is expected that the film will earn over Rs 8,00,000 from the premiere shows Indian theaters. The mass entertainer has been declared a commercially hit movie on the first day of its release. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was produced by Anil Sunkara.

Credits :DNA

