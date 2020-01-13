Sarileru Neekevvaru VS Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's films are unstoppable

Sarileru Neekevvaru VS Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Box Office: While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11, the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo hit the theatres a day later on January 12. However, the box office clash has not affected any of these films.

In a day and age of competition, the trend of box office clashes is something that's not new to Bollywood or South Indian film industry. 2020 has kick-started on a high note as two big Telugu films have released in a gap of just one day. Sankranti witnessed the clash of the titans with Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11th, the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12th. However, the box office clash has not affected any of these two films. Both the films have come out as the winner, thanks to the amazing content as well as the charm of the superstars on the big screen.

Talking about Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, the film has managed to set a non- Baahubali record with 60,000+ tickets sold out on premiere day in the U.S.A. In Australia, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has earned AD 243,128 on its day one. In UAE, the family entertainer has managed to put Rs 67 Lakhs on board (Premiere shows). As of Sunday, in the USA, Allu Arjun starrer has earned USD 476,546, which is phenomenal. It has successfully crossed 1 million mark at the USA box office.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekkevvaru has completed two days run at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore mark with its worldwide business. Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned AD 279,251 and in UAE it has managed to put Rs 83 Lakhs on board. In the USA, Mahesh Babu starrer has earned USD 251,473 on Sunday, which is huge. Jan 10th - 12th #Chennai City Top 5: 1. #Darbar 2. #SarileruNeekevvaru (2 Days) 3. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior 4. #Chhappak 5. #AlaVaikunthapurramloo (1 Day) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has crossed 1 Million at the #USA Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

Both the films are the complete winner at the box office and are doing great internationally as well. Which film are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comment section below.

