Sarileru Neekevvaru's He's So Cute Song OUT: Rashmika Mandanna tries to woo Mahesh Babu in this peppy track

Sarileru Neekevvaru makers have released the much-talked-about third song, He's So Cute from the film and it showcases love and hate chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the much-awaited films that is all set to release in January 2020. The makers of the film have kick-started the first rounds of promotions by releasing the teaser and songs. Sarileru Neekevvaru makers have released the much-talked-about third song, He's So Cute from the film and it showcases love and hate chemistry between Rashmika and Mahesh Babu. Sung by Madhu Priya and music by Devi Sri Prasad, the peppy track has already taken social media by storm.

Rashmika and Mahesh Babu's chemistry is one of the highlights. From foot-tapping beats to Rashmika's energetic dance moves, Sarileru Neekevvaru's new song is fabulous. Sharing the song on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here it is... He's So Cute song for you." The peppy number is surely going to be on the go song for every girl wanting to impress a guy. Earlier, the makers released two lyrical songs, ‘Mindblock’ and ‘Suryudivo Chandrudivo’, which have been well received by the audience.

Earlier, during an interview, Rashmika shared that she was pretty nervous while shooting for the song with Mahesh Babu. Going by their chemistry, Rashmika and Mahesh Babu make for a fresh pair of the industry. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay.

