Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's first single OUT: Makers of Nani starrer drop a fiery track called Garam Garam

Nani is all set to come back with a vigilante movie called Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya. Now, the makers of the film have dropped the movie’s first single called Garam Garam.

The fiery song is surely a goosebumps-filled experience, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy. The new track is sung by Vishal Dadlani, with Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu penning the lyrics.

Check out the song Garam Garam from Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The song Garam Garam gives a heroic appeal to the upcoming movie and Nani’s character, which has been intriguing ever since the announcement. The movie is expected to be a comic book-like action film in which the Natural Star plays a vigilante who attacks wrongdoers every Saturday.

The film marks the actor’s second collaboration with Priyanka Arul Mohan, following their earlier appearance in Gang Leader, directed by Vikram Kumar. Moreover, the film has also roped in SJ Suryah for a key role, with actors Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and many more expected to join.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024, originally in Telugu, with dubbed versions in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada also releasing. Despite considering GV Prakash Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander for the film’s music compositions, musician Jakes Bejoy was ultimately chosen by the makers, making this his fifth Telugu venture.

Nani’s Workfront

Nani was last seen in 2023 in the romantic drama film Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv. The movie features the story of a single father who lives with his daughter, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Despite their loving dynamic, his child is often curious about her mother, a subject that is mostly avoided.

After being denied answers, his daughter runs away from home and almost gets hit by a car, until she is saved by Yashna. The rest of the film focuses on his revelations about her mother and what happens to their relationship.

Besides the next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani is also set to join hands with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for a film tentatively called Nani 33.

