Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa makers lodge a complaint with Cyber Crime after first teaser and song LEAK

The makers of upcoming films, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa have lodged a formal police complaint with the Cyber Crime department after first teaser and a song got leaked online before the official release. The Telugu version of Daakko Daakko Meka from Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa leaked on social media ahead of its scheduled release date.

Releasing an official statement on the same, the makers revealed that how the recent leaks have disturbed them and that they will take strict action against the culprit. The tweet read, "We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy."

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa will be releasing in two parts. The first part of the Sukumar directorial will release this Christmas 2021.

On the other hand, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh sharing the screen space for the first time. The first teaser of the film was released recently on Mahesh Babu's birthday and it create immense buzz among the moviegoers.

