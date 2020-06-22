Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Aravind Swamy to play the antagonist in the Mahesh Babu starrer?

The latest news reports are coming in that the Bhaskar Oru Rascal actor Aravind Swamy could play the antagonist in the much-awaited drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Tamil actor Aravind Swamy could be seen as the villain in the upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Mahesh Babu starrer is helmed by ace south director Parasuram. The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam. This film had Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Now, the upcoming drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see Telugu star Mahesh Babu in an interesting role. The news reports are coming in that the Bhaskar Oru Rascal actor Aravind Swamy could play the antagonist in the much-awaited drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

If all things fall into place, then Mahesh Babu's character will be locking horns with Aravind Swamy's character. The southern film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced on May 31, which was superstar Krishna's birthday. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had unveiled the first look poster of the film, which sees the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing.

This first look poster of the Parasuram directorial has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The lead star Mahesh Babu, recently delivered a massive hit in the southern flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. This film featured south siren Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

