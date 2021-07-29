Sarkaru Vaari Paata BIG update: Witness Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar on July 31

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space in one of the much-anticipated Telugu films, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Director Parasuram Petla is helming the project under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in store for them. Amidst high expectations, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer have made a big announcement about the first look.

The makers wrapped the first schedule of the shoot in Dubai and the team recently resumed the new schedule in Hyderabad. Thaman S, who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years is tuning music for this Mahesh Babu starrer as well.

Talking about the technical crew, the cinematography is handled by R Madhi, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju among others.

