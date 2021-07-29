Sarkaru Vaari Paata BIG update: Witness Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar on July 31
Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space in one of the much-anticipated Telugu films, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Director Parasuram Petla is helming the project under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in store for them. Amidst high expectations, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer have made a big announcement about the first look.
Witness Mahesh Babu in never seen before avatar, as the film’s 'First Notice' will be out on July 31st. The makers have released a teaser poster that sees Mahesh Babu walking and holding a bag in his hand. We can also see several cars, bikes and few goons on the ground. Apparently, this poster is from an action sequence. The film has been making the right noise ever since it was announced for obvious reasons. Right from the title announcement Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Mahesh Babu's first look, the film has grabbed everyone’s attention. Keerthy Suresh is roped in to play Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film.
Witness our SuperStar in never seen before avatar #SVPFirstNotice on July 31st #SarkaruVaariPaata
Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @SVPTheFilm pic.twitter.com/fwEEZv8AnY
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) July 29, 2021
The makers wrapped the first schedule of the shoot in Dubai and the team recently resumed the new schedule in Hyderabad. Thaman S, who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years is tuning music for this Mahesh Babu starrer as well.
Talking about the technical crew, the cinematography is handled by R Madhi, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju among others.
