Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Countdown for Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday begins; Makers release a new teaser

The countdown for Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday has begun and fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Amidst the high expectations and craze among the fans for their favourite actor's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released a new teaser. Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers are setting the right vibe and creating the much-needed hype ahead of Mahesh Babu's birthday, which is on August 9.

The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer have come up with a rejoicing update. After the 'First Notice' poster, here's a new teaser that will leave you excited. It gives us a sneak-peek into powerful BGM by music sensation S Thaman. Sharing the video on Twitter, the makers wrote, "SUPER storm alert.. 5 days to go! #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on August 9th."

The 'First Notice' showed Mahesh Babu in his stylish best look. He sports a tiny round earring, long hair and a one-rupee coin tattoo behind the ear. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release during Makar Sankranti on January 13 and will clash with Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, which is releasing on January 14.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Keerthy Suresh is essaying Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Music sensation Thaman SS is providing music, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is an art director.

