Sarkaru Vaari Paata Diaries: Keerthy Suresh & Namrata's BTS pic to glimpses from Mahesh Babu's song shoot

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are currently shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Spain. A couple of hours ago, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a BTS photo with Keerthy Suresh and it is a cute candid moment. On the other hand, a few photos of Mahesh Babu shooting for a song on the sets have surfaced on social media.

One can see in the leaked photos, Mahesh Babu is sporting a cool look with a jacket as he shoots for the film's song. Going by the photos, it looks like a peppy track and we cannot wait to know what's in store for us. Sarkaru Vaari Paata team has almost wrapped up the Spain schedule and will return to India in a couple of days

Take a look at the latest photos from the sets here:

Directed by Parasuram, jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on January 13, 2022. The music of the much-anticipated Telugu film is scored by S. Thaman, with cinematography by R. Madhi and editing done by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others. From first look to teaser posters of Mahesh Babu's look, the film is getting a thumping response from all the corners.

Also Read: From bus conductor to a superstar; A look at Rajinikanth's incredible 5-decade long journey in cinema