Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram to get THIS whopping amount as remuneration for the Mahesh Babu film?

As per the latest news update the director is expected to get Rs 7 crores as remuneration for the film. The Geetha Govindam director has been working very hard to perfect the script of the Mahesh Babu starrer.
The upcoming southern drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the highly anticipated dramas from the south film industry. The film will feature Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is helmed by south director Parasuram. As per the latest news update the director is expected to get Rs 7 crores as remuneration for the film. The news reports further add that the director Parasuram was earlier on going to receive Rs 10 crores as fees to helm the Mahesh Babu starrer.

But, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis the south director has decided to take a pay cut, and settle for Rs 7 crores as remuneration. The Geetha Govindam director has been working very hard to perfect the script of the Mahesh Babu starrer. The first look poster of the upcoming southern drama, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled by the makers of the film on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday, on May 31. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The lead actor is seen sporting a tattoo of a one-rupee coin, and an ear piercing.

The film is one the most highly awaited flicks from the south film industry. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are very excited about the film. The film audiences and fans are very impressed by the first look poster of the southern drama, and are hoping for another blockbuster in the Parasuram directorial.

