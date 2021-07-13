Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Director Parasuram REVEALS Mahesh Babu starrer 'will be loaded of whistle worthy stuff'

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films. Director Parsuram shared exciting details about the movie and fans are overjoyed with it.

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film is reportedly based on themes of banking scams which took place in the country. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently one of the most talked about and awaited films of Tollywood. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrapped up two schedules and are now proceeding the third schedule in Hyderabad post second wave Coronavirus lockdown.

The craze for this Mahesh Babu starrer is unmatchable as the movie keeps trending every now and then, when a new update is announced. Yet again Sarkaru Vaari Paata is trending on social media as director Parasuram shared exciting information about the movie. In a recent interview, Parasuram said Sarkaru Vaari Paata is pure fan-stuff for Mahesh Babu’s fans.

“I am a fanboy of Mahesh Babu garu. Now, I bagged an opportunity to direct him. I can assure you all that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be pure fan-stuff. Mahesh’s fans will enjoy this film the way Rajnikanth’s fans enjoyed Petta. It will be loaded with whistle-worthy stuff,” director said.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata promises to be a complete entertainer with a strong message. National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the film. After a 4 months gap, as the situation is getting better, the team resumed a new shooting schedule yesterday in Hyderabad. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. The film will have music by SS Thaman.

