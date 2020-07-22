Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Director Parasuram to share an update about the Mahesh Babu starrer on August 9?

The latest news update about Sarkaru Vaari Paata states that director Parasuram will be sharing some interesting news about the Mahesh Babu starrer on the actor's birthday on August 9.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that director Parasuram will be sharing an update about the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the eve of the lead actor's birthday on August 9. The south flick titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata is among the highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The Geetha Govindam director Parasuram could share some interesting news about the Mahesh Babu starrer on the actor's birthday on August 9.

The fans and followers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu are now eagerly looking forward to see what the update is. It is believed by many fans and film audiences that Mahesh Babu releases either the first look poster of his film or a song. But, this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it looks very difficult for the Pokiri actor to release a song from the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu, had previously released the first look poster of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata helmed by director Parasuram on May 31.

This date marks the birthday of superstar Krishna's birthday and hence the actor released the first look poster of the Parasuram directorial on that day. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first look poster sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The south star is seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing. The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu are looking forward to his birthday and the special news.

