Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Fans to get updates of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer from Sankranthi

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was scheduled to release for Sankranthi, got postponed. However, in the due place, the makers announced that massive updates from the film will be out from Sankranthi and fans are beyond excited. Music composer SS Thaman promised musical updates and said the team have done their best for the film.

Currently, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken over Twitter as it is trending and fans can't wait for them. Thaman tweeted, "We heard U and We have been Hearing U HeadphoneMusical note. Very soon u will be hearing from Us. #SarkaruVaariPaata #SarkaruVaariPaataMusic Heart suitMusical note

@ParasuramPetla Has done super best for our #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh. gaaru Our Whole team Working very hard for this."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated movies in the Telugu film industry ever since it was announced. Right from the first look, every update was received with great responses from the audience. The recently released Superstar Blaster video on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday shattered YouTube records and is still garnering a massive number of views.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the film is said to be based on banking scams. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata got postponed from Sankranthi to Summer due to biggies like Radhe Shyam, RRR and Bheemla Nayak in line. Now, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 2022.