  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Fans go gaga over Mahesh Babu's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair, pierced ear in first look

Mahesh Babu has finally announced his next project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. To be directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the film will see Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.
12380 reads Mumbai
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Fans go gaga over Mahesh Babu's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair, pierced ear in first lookSarkaru Vaari Paata: Fans go gaga over Mahesh Babu's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair, pierced ear in first look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of his superstar father Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu announced his next project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. To be directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, SSMB27, which is now titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have music by SS Thaman. Sharing the first look and title of the film on social media, the superstar wrote, "Blockbuster start for another hattrick." Well, Mahesh Babu's look in the title announcement poster has taken social media by storm. Fans are going gaga over actor's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair and ear piercing. It has only set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

Fans are super curious about Mahesh Babu's role in the film. Looks like the audience will witness a lot of action, drama and romance in the upcoming Telugu film. His new avatar has caught a lot of attention and now we know why the actor is growing long hair. What do you think about Mahesh Babu's look? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, PS Vinod has been roped in as the cinematographer for the film. Parasuram, who is super excited to work with Mahesh Babu shared the first look from the film. "My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!! Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets…It’s a dream come true!" Parasuram wrote on Twitter.

Check out what fans have to say about  Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata look:

The shooting of the film will go on floors after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. Recently, Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared that the film industry is opening slowly and that we have to adapt to the new normal. He wrote, "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?." 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement