Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Fans go gaga over Mahesh Babu's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair, pierced ear in first look

Mahesh Babu has finally announced his next project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. To be directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, the film will see Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.

On the occasion of his superstar father Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu announced his next project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. To be directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, SSMB27, which is now titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have music by SS Thaman. Sharing the first look and title of the film on social media, the superstar wrote, "Blockbuster start for another hattrick." Well, Mahesh Babu's look in the title announcement poster has taken social media by storm. Fans are going gaga over actor's 1 rupee coin tattoo, long hair and ear piercing. It has only set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Fans are super curious about Mahesh Babu's role in the film. Looks like the audience will witness a lot of action, drama and romance in the upcoming Telugu film. His new avatar has caught a lot of attention and now we know why the actor is growing long hair. What do you think about Mahesh Babu's look? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, PS Vinod has been roped in as the cinematographer for the film. Parasuram, who is super excited to work with Mahesh Babu shared the first look from the film. "My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!! Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets…It’s a dream come true!" Parasuram wrote on Twitter.

Check out what fans have to say about Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata look:

Ah long hair ..

Ear ring ...

Ah 1 rupee coin tattoo .. Mental mass #SSMB27@urstrulyMahesh#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/iHpfHYEzzF — Vinay (@Vinay_DHFM_) May 31, 2020

1 Rupee Coin Unde..

Doubt Ledu..

Movie Paisa Vasool...@urstrulyMahesh#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/1OctfgxZ1T — D I L E E P... (@DileepPyla) May 31, 2020

WOW!! so excited for this one!! MB in new makeover - that ear pierce, 1 rupee coin tattoo over neck and that hair style !! #sarkaaruvaaripaata #maheshbabu https://t.co/ewAUnrWwrl — NavyaSree9 (@Navyasree9991) May 31, 2020

Aa look chustuntey athiid days gurtustunay aa long hair

Neck mida 1 rupee coin entha mandi gamanincharu

Reply with tags

What's ur opinion??#SSMB27 @UrstrulyMahesh#HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/MUD8oyW1Sf — Ongole mahesh fans (@ongoleMBF) May 31, 2020

#SarkaruVaariPaata. FL Adrindhi ga a ear ring ...... aa hair style 1 rupee coin stamp ..... complete change over @urstrulyMahesh best gift for Super Star Krishna garu .. #HappyBirthdaySuperStarKrishna #SSMB27 — @urstruly.something (@urstrulyharsha1) May 31, 2020

Aa look chustuntey athiid days gurtustunay aa long hair

Neck mida 1 rupee coin entha mandi gamanincharu

Reply with tags

What's ur opinion??#SSMB27 @UrstrulyMahesh#HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/MUD8oyW1Sf — Ongole mahesh fans (@ongoleMBF) May 31, 2020

The shooting of the film will go on floors after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. Recently, Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared that the film industry is opening slowly and that we have to adapt to the new normal. He wrote, "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?."

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×