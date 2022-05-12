Sarkaru Vaari Paata FDFS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata watches movie; Fans give grand welcome to superstar

The much-anticipated movie of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the theatres today. It was not just fans who thronged to watch the superstar on the first day of first show, but his dear wife Namarta too. The star's wife was papped at the theatres in the early morning to watch the movie along with her sister. She looks elated watching her husband's movie and that smile says it all.

Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan following nationwide, which is well portrayed by his admirers watching the first show on the first day of the movie's release. The fans celebrated the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata' by bursting crackers outside the theatres. Videos of fans celebrating outside theatres as they welcome superstars have taken the internet on fire. Some videos also give a crazy glimpse into the theatres of fans enjoying every dialogue and best of the movie.

The shows began at 4 am at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens while the shows in other parts of the country will begin from 6 am onwards. The film has also been released in over 603 locations in the United States. For unversed, the superstar has returned to the big screens after two long years due to the pandemic.

Featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

