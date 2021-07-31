Sarkaru Vaari Paata FIRST LOOK: Mahesh Babu looks uber cool & is set to take off on a new journey of action

With the colossal success of Sarileru Neekevvaru(2020,) Mahesh Babu is set to steal the show once again with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, it is one of the most anticipated movies in Telugu. The makers of the film took to social media and released the first look OF Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu appears at stylish best and he is seen coming out of a luxury red-colour car. Sports a tiny round earring, long hair and a one-rupee coin tattoo behind ear, Mahesh Babu is super cool here in a trendy outfit. Another big surprise to be released on the actor's birthday, August 9.

Following a year of dearth in entertainment, exciting projects like Sarkaru Vaari Paata are in order to treat the fans with the best this year. After a long postponement due to Covid-19, the makers have finally announced this big update so fans are filled with joy and excitement.

Post lockdown, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata got back to action. Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad as he recently got papped on the sets. Music composer Thaman also began composing tunes for the film and promised blockbuster music updates in August. The music rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been acquired by Saregama at a whopping price.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.