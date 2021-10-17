Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in the special birthday poster of Mahesh Babu starrer

Today, on the occasion of Keerthy Suresh's birthday, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the first look of her from the film. The actress looks bubbly and stunning clad in tie-dye dress paired up with a sequin jacket & ponytail. Going by the poster seems like it is going to be galore of glamour in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and is essaying the role of Kalavathi in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sharing the first look as a birthday special, makers wrote, "Wishing the talent powerhouse and our lovely lady @KeerthyOfficial a Blasting Birthday Red heart #SarkaruVaariPaata."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.

Keerthy is working for an upcoming sports drama titled Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. She will be seen sharing screen space with director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham and Tamil film Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The makers announced that the film will be released on Diwali 2021. Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas.