Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to play a spoilt brat in the Mahesh Babu starrer?

Keerthy Suresh's chemistry with Mahesh Babu will be one of the highlights in the film.
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-anticipated films. The film is grabbing all the attention for the right reasons even before the shooting of the upcoming project goes on floors. To be helmed by Parasuram, the first schedule of the upcoming project is expected to go on floors next month in the USA. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Keerthy Suresh will play the role of a spoilt brat in Mahesh Babu starrer. 

Keerthy will be seen as the most pampered daughter to her parents in the film and her chemistry with Mahesh Babu will be one of the highlights. Well, there is yet no official word regarding Keerthy's role in the film. However, it will be interesting to watch the lead actors together on the big screen. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu welcomed Keerthy Suresh on-board on her birthday last month. 

Mahesh wrote, "Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one! (sic)."

The first title look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's dad Krishna's birthday. 

Credits :Telugubulletin.com

